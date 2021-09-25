CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Crosshairs: A Q&A with Seth Berglee, Montana’s gun bill author

By Griffen Smith / Montana Kaimin
montanakaimin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs House Bill 102, a law proposing sweeping firearms law changes in Montana, is being argued over in district court, its author watches from the sidelines. Montana State Representative Seth Berglee, a Republican from Joliet, introduced the bill in the 2021 session, but has worked to expand gun rights during his four terms in Helena. He spoke to the Montana Kaimin in a recent phone interview, detailing his four terms in the legislature and his thoughts on guns and the Montana University System.

