In the Crosshairs: A Q&A with Seth Berglee, Montana’s gun bill author
As House Bill 102, a law proposing sweeping firearms law changes in Montana, is being argued over in district court, its author watches from the sidelines. Montana State Representative Seth Berglee, a Republican from Joliet, introduced the bill in the 2021 session, but has worked to expand gun rights during his four terms in Helena. He spoke to the Montana Kaimin in a recent phone interview, detailing his four terms in the legislature and his thoughts on guns and the Montana University System.www.montanakaimin.com
Comments / 1