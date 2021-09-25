Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Red Sox 8-3, cut lead to 1
BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole showed the Yankees he’s ready for the important games soon to come. Nathan Eovaldi left the Red Sox with nothing but worries. In a potential AL wild-card preview, Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and led the Yankees to an 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox in the standings.www.fourstateshomepage.com
