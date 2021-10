The Wister Wildcats won its Class A district without allowing a run in two games at home on Thursday and will advance to the regional playoff. The Wister Wildcats won big over the Clayton Bulldogs during Game 1. Wister won via run-rule after the third inning with a final score of 12-0. Landon Donaho started on the mound for the Wildcats, going the full three innings with three strikeouts.