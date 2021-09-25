Is Apple App Store Is Ignoring Purchased Fake Reviews? How Dating Apps are Abusing This

— The market for dating apps continues to grow, with some very impressive milestones reached in 2020 and the first half of 2021. Some studies indicate that more than 90% of college students use dating apps nowadays as their main method of finding a partner. Even as many as one-third of seniors, who have actively dated in the last 5 years, have used various dating apps, successfully so for two-thirds of them. Obviously, these numbers have been heavily influenced by the pandemic, but both regular dating app users and industry experts agree in their opinion that these new trends are here to stay.