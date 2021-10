Friday marked the first time in Ryder Cup history that there was no repeat pairings on either side in the afternoon fourball. If these went wrong, US captain Steve Stricker was opening himself up to plenty of second guessing, but the Americans just kept on rolling. The young guns came through for the Americans, as the US rookies went 8-0-2. 11 American players earned at least half a point Friday, matching a single day record first set in 1977.

