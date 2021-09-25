James doesn't rule out run for NY governor

ALBANY (TNS) — State Attorney General Letitia James left open the door to a potential run for governor when asked Thursday about her political aspirations for 2022. ”My focus is on my work in the office of the New York State Attorney General,” James told reporters at the state University at Albany’s Cultural Education Center. “I enjoy serving in the office of the New York State Attorney General and it’s entirely up to the people of the state of New York.”