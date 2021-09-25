CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Ryder Cup team takes dominant 6-2 lead over Europe after Friday's matches

By Jerry Zgoda, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

HAVEN, Wis. — The U.S. Ryder Cup team said farewell to one era and hello to a new one that included the highest scoring Friday by an American side since the Ford administration. The Americans played Europe in the biennial event after a three-year wait without a guy named Tiger...

www.mdjonline.com

