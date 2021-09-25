CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkadot price analysis: DOT must counter bears to sustain above $29

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolkadot price analysis shows the bearish momentum has increased tremendously. Price has dropped down to the $29.05 level. The Polkadot price analysis is going in the bearish direction as the price underwent a significant decline during the day. The price levels are dropping on a massive scale as the bearish momentum is growing at a high rate. Earlier the day, there were some bullish retraces as well which tried to break through the bearish spell. But today, the cryptocurrency has been subjected to loss again as the price has lowered to $29 again.

