Virginia vs. Wake Forest: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were expected to take an ‘L’ in this one, but so far it isn’t playing out to script. After three quarters it’s looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Virginia Cavaliers as the Demon Deacons lead 34-17. Wake Forest has been led by QB Sam Hartman, who so far has passed for three TDs and 233 yards on 24 attempts.blackchronicle.com
Comments / 0