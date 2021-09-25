Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD down at $22 amid bearish crypto market
Chainlink price analysis shows LINK/USD lost 12 percent value today. LINK is crashing down along with top altcoins. The Chainlink price analysis is in favor of bears today. The price went down significantly from the start of the session as the price breakout was downwards. The LINK/USD pair traded between $25.5-$22.6 today, as the downfall continues. The support is present at $21, which might go under a retest today.www.cryptopolitan.com
