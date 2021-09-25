Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD down at $22 amid bearish crypto market

OMG Network price analysis confirms rise in price. Price has moved up to the $14.35 level. Further increase in price is highly expected. The OMG Network price analysis shows the bulls have been able to surpass the resistance present at $12.89 level during the latest uptrend. The bulls are reigning the price charts as the price has increased tremendously during the day. Currently, it is settled on the $14.35 mark and is expected to heighten to an even higher level in the coming hours as well. The bullish momentum is to extend in the future as well as the hourly price chart is predicting an uptrend.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO