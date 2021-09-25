CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD down at $22 amid bearish crypto market

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainlink price analysis shows LINK/USD lost 12 percent value today. LINK is crashing down along with top altcoins. The Chainlink price analysis is in favor of bears today. The price went down significantly from the start of the session as the price breakout was downwards. The LINK/USD pair traded between $25.5-$22.6 today, as the downfall continues. The support is present at $21, which might go under a retest today.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE rejects further upside again, retracement to follow early next week?

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish. DOGE/USD still rejects further upside. DOGE is set to retrace over the next 24 hours. Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as further upside still could not be reached after consolidation over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to retrace over the next 24 hours to reclaim so of the gains seen earlier this week.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Maker price analysis: Price up again as bullish momentum extends to $2512

Bulls are at lead according to Maker price analysis. Price has moved up to $2512 level today. Support is evidently strong at $1991.23. The price is covering upward movement once again as the bulls have been at lead today as well. The past week had been highly favorable for the bulls as the price advanced at rapid speed. Today, the trends have been no different as the price has increased up to the $2512.4 level. Further improvement in MKR market value can be expected as the hourly price chart is predicting an uptrend as well.
STOCKS
u.today

Raoul Pal "Extremely Bullish" on Crypto in Next Few Months: See Two Charts

Mr. Pal has shared charts to display the phase of crypto market dynamics and explain why it looks amazing for bulls. Today, on Oct. 3, 2021, Mr. Pal shared the chart of net cryptocurrency market capitalization displayed on a logarithmic scale. According to this chart, crypto market cap touched the...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP is bullish in the next 24 hours

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD rejected further upside again. XRP/USD is currently trading at $1.03. Today’s Ripple price analysis is bearish, as the price rejection extended further up, proving that bulls are exhausted. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to reverse course over the next 24 hours and remount the $0.97 supports before attempting another test of the $1.00 level.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Level#Chainlink#Cryptocurrencies#Macd
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin shorts worth $47 million liquidated in an hour after price surge

Bitcoin (BTC) shorts worth $47,000,000 liquidate in an hour. BTC price has surged from $41,000 to $47,000 in the last three days. After the last two day’s incredible performance by Bitcoin (BTC), the liquidation of shorts worth approximately $47 million was recorded in an hour. An analyst, while reading future trading data, observed and pointed this out on Twitter.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD set to spike to $0.25 by midnight

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish. DOGE/USD is currently trading at $.0.2. DOGE is set to surpass the intraday high. Today, Dogecoin price analysis is bearish since further upside couldn’t be seen after consolidation over the last 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate DOGE/USD to decline over the next 24 hours to reclaim all of the gains made earlier last week.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL targets $180 next

Solana price analysis is bearish today. The 200-day moving average has been crossing the $170 threshold for a while now, suggesting that Solana will reverse. The Solana price is in undersell pressure once again today, as selling pressure has returned after a brief rally to $175 overnight. As a result, we expect SOL/USD to reverse and recede some of the gains made earlier this week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Bears degrade price to $165, more downtrend ahead?

Litecoin price analysis shows LTC/USD rejected from $171. Next, support is found at $163. Next, resistance is present at $175. The Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. The price has reduced significantly as bears gained control of the market. The selling pressure plunged the price from $171 down to $166. The LTC/USD is trading hands at $165.7 at the time of writing.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements after a stuttering start at the beginning of last week.The cryptocurrency is up by over 9 per cent compared to its Friday morning values, pushing it back above $47,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have also mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains over the last week.The global crypto market has also risen above the $2 trillion mark since Friday but has not changed significantly in the last 24 hours.The largest gains have come from Binance Coin and Solana, which have risen in value by over 15...
STOCKS
investing.com

The Crypto Market Goes Parabolic, OMG May Hit The Moon Soon?

The Crypto Market Goes Parabolic, OMG May Hit The Moon Soon?. The crypto market continues in its bullish trend. OMG gained over 38.67% in the last 24 hours. The coming weeks may be a decisive moment in the crypto market. The crypto market is steadily gaining momentum after its massive...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

OMG Network price analysis: Price surmounts $12.89 peak after groundbreaking recovery

OMG Network price analysis confirms rise in price. Price has moved up to the $14.35 level. Further increase in price is highly expected. The OMG Network price analysis shows the bulls have been able to surpass the resistance present at $12.89 level during the latest uptrend. The bulls are reigning the price charts as the price has increased tremendously during the day. Currently, it is settled on the $14.35 mark and is expected to heighten to an even higher level in the coming hours as well. The bullish momentum is to extend in the future as well as the hourly price chart is predicting an uptrend.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB spikes to $425, slow reversal to follow?

Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today. BNB/USD saw a substantial advance over the last 24 hours. BNB bulls are likely exhausted. Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today as bulls are likely exhausted after a strong advance over the last 24 hours took the market towards $425. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to retrace some of the gains later today, with the closest support at $385 previous high.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Compound price analysis: Bulls override bearish momentum to carry price above $330

The latest Compound price analysis shows bullish trend. COMP/USD price has increased up to $330.04 today. Support is strictly adhering to $276.4 level. The Compound price analysis suggests the bulls are trying to take the charge once again after a long period of constant downfall. The past weeks have been quite damaging for the overall coin value, but today signs of improvement can be detected as green candlesticks are emerging. The price has been lifted up to the $330.04 level during the day, which is a great achievement for the bulls. The hourly chart is also indicating a rise in price which means that the upcoming hours will prove profitable for cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT struggles to move above $31, will the bulls rally continue?

DOT gets mixed market sentiment according to Polkadot price analysis. Support is present at $28.5 for DOT/USD. Resistance is found at $33.3. The Polkadot price analysis reveals market is showing mixed sentiment. The price movement is negligible today as DOT/USD price is fluctuating only to the extent of a few decimals up or down after reaching the $31 limit at the end of yesterday’s session. DOT/USD pair is struggling to get past the level of $31 towards the next resistance of $33, as the selling pressure exists at the current price level, but bulls are also not giving up, and the price is just oscillating between both the sides.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC consolidated below $169, whats next?

Litecoin price analysis shows a bearish price function. Support for LTC/USD is found at $164. Strong resistance is found at $176. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bearish side today. The price function is downwards as bears took over the ongoing bullish trend and halted the further uptrend. The price function shows slow movement as LTC/USD consolidates, and there are good chances of the price going up in the coming days.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP still struggles to move above $1.05, reversal to follow?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD rejected further upside again. Ripple is likely to retrace early next week. Ripple price analysis is bearish today as further upside was rejected again, indicating exhaustion for bulls. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to retrace over the next 24 hours and target the $0.97 previous highs to retest as support.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: Bearish momentum reactivates dictating loss till $31.69

Recent Polkadot price analysis shows bearish trend. Price has moved down to $31.7 today. Support is quite strong at $25 level. The price is traveling low once again as the bears made a comeback today. The bulls had been at the upper position during the last week, by winning successively. But now the trends are shifting as the price has covered downward movement during the day. The price has been lowered to the $31.69 level because of the successful bearish attempt. A further downfall can be expected as it has been confirmed from the hourly price chart as well.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Are $100,000 Bitcoin Price Predictions Plausible? Analyst Says Crypto Markets Showing Remarkable Strength Amid Stock Market Wipeout

A top crypto analyst and economist is looking at fundamental factors which he says can determine whether Bitcoin will ascend to $100,000 by the end of the year. Alex Krüger tells his 95,000 Twitter followers that a $100,000 Bitcoin price tag in three months is a tough sell given the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank’s inclination to reduce the money supply to tame inflation.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA floats above $2.2, sideways movement to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. Support for ADA/USD is present at $2.12. The closest resistance is found at $2.3. The Cardano price analysis shows price has increased again today to the level of $2.25 at the time of writing. But despite climbing above $2 and maintaining the price level, the ADA/USD asset is unable to pass through to the level of $2.5. Nevertheless, the ADA/USD price shows stability at the present price level.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy