CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Jordan Spieth almost had a spectacular up and up and up — and down into Lake Michigan

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, WIS. – It could have, should have been an up-and-down recovery shot for golf's ages. American and world No. 13-ranked Jordan Spieth delivered the high-wire shot of the day at the end of his morning alternate-shot loss with partner Justin Thomas, who left him playing a ball that had fallen off a steep greenside drop-off alongside Lake Michigan on Whistling Straits' 17th hole.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#American#European#Whistling Straits
rydercup.com

Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm's caddie in BUST UP at the Ryder Cup!

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm's caddie Adam Hayes were involved in an on-course bust up on day two at the Ryder Cup. Spieth was sent out with Brooks Koepka in match two of the afternoon fourballs against in-form Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. The heated debate between Spieth...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Sport To Watch Live

As much as Paige Spiranac loves golf, her actual favorite sport to watch in person is played indoors and in a much colder environment. During a recent appearance on the NHL and lifestyle podcast “Missin’ Curfew,” Spiranac said there is “nothing better” than watching hockey up close and personal. “It’s...
SPORTS
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GOLF
defector.com

Jordan Spieth Nearly Puts Ball In Hole, Self In Lake

I don’t talk about them quite often enough, as my co-workers will surely attest, but the Great Lakes kick so much frickin’ ass. Not only do they surround every Michigander with easily accessible natural beauty, but they’re also super-duper helpful towards continuing life on Earth, as they contain 84 percent of North America’s surface fresh water.
GOLF
SPY

PGA Courses: Add These 12 PGA-Rated Golf Courses To Your Golfing Bucket List

You love golf, and all you want to do is find the best places to tee off. You’re not just a weekend warrior; you live and breathe golf. In fact, you are glued to the Golf Channel daily. If someone were to ask you the significance of March 24, 2001, you would instantly answer, “Tiger Woods and a 60-foot birdie putt, and it was ‘better than most,'” without even thinking. And why not, as on that fateful day at the TPC Sawgrass, Woods putt his way to the third-round 66 and his first Players Championship title. The course, which features 36...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy