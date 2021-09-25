CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Best electric cars for 2021

By Andrew Wendler, Forbes
Morganton News Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs. Long regarded as novelties with limited range and glacial recharging times, mass-market EVs have finally crossed the tipping point in the value and cost equation. Upstarts like Tesla were here early, but when everyone from Chevy to Ford, and Jaguar to Porsche, is fielding EVs, and there’s a proliferation of rapid charging networks to support them, it’s a burgeoning trend. The impressive performance numbers that humble their internal combustion counterparts are an added bonus. These are the best electrified cars and SUVs for 2021, listed in alphabetical order.

