Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a tie on the way to an 8-5 win in the second game of the Low-A East Championship Series at Grainger Stadium on Wednesday night. Down East had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score moments earlier. The RiverDogs now lead the series 2-0, needing one more win to secure the title.

KINSTON, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO