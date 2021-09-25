CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday night leading into Saturday weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend should be great for outdoor activities but you will probably notice the humidity starting to return to Southeast Texas. Look for mild mornings and pleasant afternoons. Rain chances start to return as well on Monday but only isolated showers are expected. Look for more downpours as we move in the mid-week.

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Calera? Jump on it!

(CALERA, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Calera Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
CALERA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com

Your Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

Say goodbye to the rain! A slight chance of isolated showers today with the passing of the front, and minimal rain chances along the coast tomorrow morning as it pushes into the Gulf. After that we enter into a dry, sunny stretch with seasonable temperatures and low humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Coming Week To Bring Fall-Like Weather, Chance Of Rain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances To Start Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, I am just going to come right out and say it. This week is an odd one when it comes to the weather. Why? Well as you look out the window it is going to look very ‘fall-like’ with overcast skies and even periods of rain. Leaves are already changing on trees and the winds are picking up enough that roads are beginning to have leaves on them. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It would be easy to assume temperatures are also very ‘fall-like’ and that’s where you’d be wrong. In fact, while it almost feels like you should be...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy