Former USC defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was actively watching the USC vs. Washington State game on Saturday, and liked what he saw from interim head coach Donte Williams. The USC Trojans were down 7-14 heading into the half, but walked out of the tunnel a completely different team as the third quarter rolled around. USC scored 28 points total in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. Todd Orlando's defense also held Washington State to zero points in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO