CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

DoingItLocal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-09-25@10:14pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders dispatched to a person shot in the chest at Pembroke and Shelton Street. EMS reported the victim may have walked to the hospital and left without a patient. Media alert at 10:20 says there was an assault with a dangerous weapon at Grant Street which usually means a walk-in to Bridgeport Hospital. Scott Appleby of Bridgeport Director Office of Emergency Management &Homeland Security/Emergency Communications said “Incidents of significance are reported to the public via social media and through media.” All that’s posted on their Twitter account something about their touch-a-truck this weekend. I’m doing the best to report despite the city’s efforts to hide the news from you. According to their Twitter account there has been no crimes in months! Nothing more to see, move along…..

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS News

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Her name is Frances Haugen. That is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook's own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest—but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook's Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen's complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first, last month, in the Wall Street Journal. But tonight, Frances Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.
INTERNET
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Bridgeport Hospital#Bridgeport News#Shelton Street#Ems

Comments / 0

Community Policy