Worth the wait: 3 perfect IP in Bieber's return
CLEVELAND -- Shane Bieber waited 103 days for this moment. A rehab process that was originally hoping to be just a few weeks turned into over three months after Bieber was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain following his last outing on June 13. For the first time in his career, he was forced to watch from the sidelines. But that wait made three perfect innings in the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the White Sox on Friday night at Progressive Field taste even sweeter.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0