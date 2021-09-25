CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Worth the wait: 3 perfect IP in Bieber's return

MLB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- Shane Bieber waited 103 days for this moment. A rehab process that was originally hoping to be just a few weeks turned into over three months after Bieber was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain following his last outing on June 13. For the first time in his career, he was forced to watch from the sidelines. But that wait made three perfect innings in the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the White Sox on Friday night at Progressive Field taste even sweeter.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Shane Bieber’s return from injury continues with rehab start at Akron

For the first time, the rapid rise of Shane Bieber’s career was halted to the pause. The Indians ace last threw a pitch in the majors on June 13 and has been out with a right subscapularis strain since. The return to throwing and rehab work was a slower one than anticipated.
MLB
Yardbarker

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber to return Friday vs. White Sox

Cleveland Indians ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber said last month that he wanted to return to the mound "as soon as possible" from the right shoulder sprain that's kept him out of action since June 13 even though Cleveland likely wouldn't be pursuing playoff baseball by the opening of the fall months.
MLB
Canton Repository

Shane Bieber's 2021 return would be short, but Cleveland sees benefits

Here are two Walk-Off Thoughts after an 11-1 win over the New York Yankees improved Cleveland's record to 73-74 with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Eli Morgan outpitched a Cy Young candidate and Cleveland's offense, which has been lackluster at best lately, drubbed Gerrit Cole in a 10-run win that coincided with the Browns' 10-point win over the Houston Texans. The baseball club's victory, considering the opponent, was the better win than the football team's.
MLB
Canton Repository

Bieber fever: Cleveland’s ace returns to the mound; Leading Off podcast

In this edition of Leading Off, Ryan and Ashley talk about the return of Shane Bieber for Friday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago. It will be his first time on the mound for Cleveland since June. They also talk about how the front office will shape the roster heading into 2022, James Karinchak’s progress in Columbus, outfielder-turned-pitcher Anthony Gose talking about how he’s “too stupid to quit,” and much more. In the pop culture portion of the podcast, they recap wins and losses from the Emmys.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wtvbam.com

Single from Castro gives Tigers comeback win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers opened their three-game series with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Chicago got out to a three-run lead in the top of the third inning after Eloy Jimenez doubled home Yoan Moncada. Carlos Rodon would struggle in the bottom of the frame and allowed the Tigers to tie the game at three.
MLB
FanSided

Indians: Shane Bieber’s return will give fans a high note to end the season on

Shane Bieber is back to close out the Indians season. It’s official, Shane Bieber will be back in the rotation on Friday, marking the first time the ace of the Indians has pitched since June 13. The two-time AL All-Star and 2020 AL Cy Young winner was having a strong season before an injury to his right shoulder started to bother him. The issue was deemed a strained and kept him out for over half the season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Carl Willis
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Bieber
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox waiting for Craig Kimbrel to return to form

Of all the things the White Sox want to tighten up, clean up or straighten out after they clinch the AL Central Division – besides the celebration mess they’ll undoubtedly leave in the visitors clubhouse at Progressive Field in Cleveland – none looms larger than having the bullpen in tip-top shape for the postseason.
MLB
Chronicle-Telegram

Indians shut out by White Sox in Shane Bieber's return

CLEVELAND — Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland 1-0 Friday night in Indians ace Shane Bieber's return. The playoff-bound White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#Minor League#Indians
Times Reporter

Shane Bieber glad to return before offseason; James Karinchak recalled to majors

Shane Bieber's second outing after returning from the injured list didn't go as smoothly as the first; but then again, the point was mostly just to be out there again. Bieber was on the injured list since mid-June with a shoulder strain before returning last week with just enough time to throw two abbreviated starts before the offseason arrives. The first outing couldn't have gone any smoother with Bieber retiring all nine batters he faced on 34 pitches.
MLB
NBC4 Columbus

Indians beat Rangers 9-6 to clinch second in A.L. Central

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6. The Indians clinched second place in the AL Central and must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox turn their attention to the ALDS after wrapping up a 93-win, division-title regular season: ‘Don’t let anybody diminish what we did for six months’

Chicago White Sox players walked out of the dugout and began tossing T-shirts to fans in the stands after Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was a way to acknowledge the support for a memorable regular season. “Even early on when we were (25% of capacity), it always sounded louder,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A lot of the heroics that this club showed in that first half, ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy