Worth the wait: 3 perfect IP in Bieber's return

Shane Bieber's second outing after returning from the injured list didn't go as smoothly as the first; but then again, the point was mostly just to be out there again. Bieber was on the injured list since mid-June with a shoulder strain before returning last week with just enough time to throw two abbreviated starts before the offseason arrives. The first outing couldn't have gone any smoother with Bieber retiring all nine batters he faced on 34 pitches.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO