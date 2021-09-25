CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Whitewater Reaches 70% Student Vaccination Rate; Employees Report a 91% Rate

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following information was provided by UW-Whitewater. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have reported a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate as of Sept. 24 — reaching the milestone five weeks ahead of the recently extended UW System deadline of Oct. 31. Vaccinated UW-Whitewater students are now eligible for the UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination can still be eligible for the scholarship drawing, as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31.

