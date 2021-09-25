Bethel House Fire Leaves Belongings Destroyed, But Residents Unharmed
On Sept. 23, a house fire in Bethel destroyed or damaged nearly everything inside of it. The five people who were in the house at the time of the fire escaped unharmed. The fire started in the back room of a home on Alex Hateley Drive on Sept. 23 around 4:30 p.m. Bethel Fire Chief Daron Solesbee said that five people were in the home at the time the fire started: an adult woman and four of her grandchildren. They were all able to escape without any injuries.www.kyuk.org
Comments / 0