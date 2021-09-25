CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin beaming up William Shatner for October suborbital spaceflight: report

By Lucas Manfredi
fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - After leading the crew of the USS Starship Enterprise on television, Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner, is headed for the stars for real. According to TMZ, the 90-year-old "Star Trek" veteran will climb aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket for a 15-minute suborbital spaceflight scheduled for October. The trip would make Shatner the oldest person to ever be launched into space, according to the outlet. TMZ claimed that the October spaceflight may be filmed as part of a documentary special produced by Shatner.

The Independent

Nasa says Jeff Bezos’s space company is ‘prioritising itself over every other person alive today’

Nasa has accused Jeff Bezos’s private space company of threatening to destroy the “once-in-a-generation momentum” to resume human space exploration through its costly and lengthy legal disputes.Blue Origin launched legal action against the US space agency earlier this year following its failed bid to build a lunar lander for the Artemis space program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade.The lunar mission was originally scheduled for 2024 but this date now looks in jeopardy as a result of Blue Origin’s protests.The legal action began after Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the lucrative contract to develop its Starship...
BUSINESS
Cowl

SpaceX Capsule Completes Successful Orbit

On Saturday, Sept. 18, “SpaceX” and, more specifically, Elon Musk opened our eyes to an era of commercialized space tourism. Musk’s “SpaceX Dragon” Capsule carried a crew to space without an astronaut onboard for the first time in history. These four space travelers landed after a complete orbit around the globe. This success in space exploration signifies that people with the monetary means can now go to space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Elon Musk
Richard Branson
Jeff Bezos
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Blue Origin employees say they wouldn't feel safe riding the company's rockets and that it's 'lucky that nothing has happened'

Twenty-one Blue Origin employees published a whistle-blowing open letter on Thursday. Some said they wouldn't ride a Blue Origin rocket due to safety concerns. No federal agency regulates passenger safety on private spaceflights. In a scalding open letter, a group of current and former Blue Origin employees said they would...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Former Blue Origin employee "would not trust" company's vehicles to go to space

A former employee at Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is speaking out about safety issues and workplace culture at the space company. In an exclusive "CBS Mornings" interview with "60 Minutes+" correspondent Laurie Segall, the former employee, Alexandra Abrams, described pressure from leadership, including Bezos, that led to concerns from engineers and other technical staff about whether "making progress" was taking precedence over safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MovieWeb

William Shatner's TekWar Is Getting a Mixed-Reality Adult Animated Reboot

William Shatner is jumping on the current '90s sci-fi revival bandwagon as his Shatner Universe is developing a reboot of his sci-fi cyber masterpiece TekWar with Pure Imagination Studios. The mixed-reality adult animated series is pitched as something that can be watched as a regular TV experience, but also allows viewers to join in the narrative via mobile and table apps and wearable devices, and make the entire experience more immersive. It sounds very much like Shatner is once again looking to boldly go into new frontiers, and could well be the pioneer of this kind of entertainment as technology continues to advance at pace.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

William Shatner Talks Meeting Leonard Nimoy on 'The First Time'

William Shatner is unlike just about any other 90-year-old man on the planet. Not only does he keep busy as the host of The UnXplained on the History Channel, but he also finds time to appear at Star Trek conventions, and work on his horse-breeding business. He’s also reportedly heading up to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
CELEBRITIES
fox4news.com

William Shatner shares his life story on Storyfile

Outer space has been part of William Shatner's life for 55 years, ever since Star Trek debuted back in 1966. Now he's part of a project that seems like it belongs in that fictional series. He's working with a company called Storyfile Life on a very modern new platform.
TV & VIDEOS
parabolicarc.com

Blue Origin Announces Two Passengers for Oct. 12; William Shatner Not Mentioned

KENT, Wash. (Blue Origin PR) — Today, Blue Origin announced New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, will lift off on Tuesday, October 12, carrying four astronauts to space and back, including Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systèmes and co-founder, Medidata. The two other astronauts will be announced in the coming days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CinemaBlend

Star Trek Vet William Shatner Will Reportedly Become The Oldest Person Launched Into Space

If you’ve played it on TV, you can pretty much do it in real life, right? William Shatner seems to think so, because the actor who played the iconic Captain Kirk in the OG Star Trek series and films is about to be beamed up... by a Jeff Bezos rocket. Apparently Shatner has a place on Blue Origin, the very same rocket that Bezos launched into space back in July. If take off goes according to plan, Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space so far.
CELEBRITIES

