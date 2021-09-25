CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lethbridge Results Friday September 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

1st-$3,002, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.700. Wat Du U Want132311-½1-½1-11-3¼F. Fuentes5.903.802.401.95. I'm All In124523-1½4-hd3-½2-3¾L. Allen3.202.302.80. Missluciejane129444-13-1½4-13-½A. Wright2.802.55. Smiling Bay124632-hd2-½2-14-1¾D. Badaloo31.95. Invisible Dreams129255-25-35-35-3R. Nelson21.40. Some Gave All124166666B. Stewart3.20. Exacta (3-5) paid $16.10; $1 Superfecta (3-5-4-6) paid $145.85;...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet. It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track. Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The...
ARCADIA, CA
sierrawave.net

BUHS Football Canceled for September 24th

Unfortunately, due to limited players available, we will have to cancel both the varsity and JV football games slated for September 24 versus RIM of the world. After a long conversation with Rim of the World’s head coach we have mutually decided not to play this week. The decision was not made lightly and all player’s safety was considered. Both teams open league play next week, October 1st. We will stay in contact and have left the door open to play this season if we have mutual league cancellations and can play when we are both at full strength. We plan to host Rim in 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
HIGH SCHOOL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

3rd-$35,156, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. AQHA Distance Challenge Final S. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:58.450. Winner: BR G, 5, by Coronas Blackdiamond-Magic Yard. Scratched: Higher Flyin Eagle, Viva Le Don. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Dance the Dust Off126111-hd1-½1-½N. Ramirez6.602.60No Tix2.30. Seb Ember126423-½3-1½2-1S. Smith3.20No Tix3.00. Ms Esther1293442-hd3-9A....
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethbridge#Ro M#Trifecta#Equibase Company Llc#D#Jamaican#Mad1241776 26 46#Allowance
ESPN

Fight On Ron, Seven Summers euthanized at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. -- A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track's fall meet. It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track. Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The gelding...
ARCADIA, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Santa Anita fall meet opens with Corniche easily turning two to win

ARCADIA — Trainer Bob Baffert says you never know how truly talented a horse is until it proves it can go two turns and win. Baffert trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and wasn’t sure he could carry his speed that far until he won his first try at 1-1/16 miles in September 2014 at Santa Anita.
ANIMALS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Pierre Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

3rd-$16,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:40.270. Winner: BR G, 2, by Hes Relentless-Valiant Dreams V. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Relentless Dream124812-nk1-¾Z. Ziegler9.404.003.603.70. Deal Me a Jess124621-nk2-nkD. Carillo4.405.205.10. Hasta Be Relentless124743-nk3-nkU. Cervantes7.207.90. Bhr Light My Spark124434-½4-2½J. Olesiak2.30. Bhr Go Jackie Go124265-nk5-¾D....
SPORTS
OCRegister

Horse racing Q&A with Santa Anita GM Nate Newby

Santa Anita opens its 16-day fall meet Friday with a spectacular weekend of racing that includes 14 stakes races, 10 of them graded and three of them Grade I’s. We talked with Santa Anita general manager Nate Newby this week, quizzing about the meet and what management expects the next five weeks:
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results LA

1st_$9,000, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, clear. Off 6:31. Time 0:51.13. Fast. Also Ran_Git On Your Pulpit, Calie View, Jack Cool, Bounty Hunter, Great Power. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $64.10. $1 Superfecta (4-8-7-2) paid $1,299.50. $1 Trifecta (4-8-7) paid $275.90. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park, Combined

1st_$75,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f, tf., clear. Off 1:01. Time 1:11.67. Firm. Scratched_Hamwood Flier. Also Ran_Brilliant Cut, Miss Costa Rica, Thrilling, Equilove. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $32.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-1-4) paid $55.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-1) paid $39.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO...
GAMBLING
AFP

Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
WORLD
midfloridanewspapers.com

E. Washington 34, Montana 28

MONT_Harris 3 run (Macias kick), 00:42. MONT_Akem 4 pass from Humphrey (Macias kick), 09:02. MONT_Elwell 15 pass from Humphrey (Macias kick), 12:25. EWU_Boston 9 pass from Barriere (pass failed), 14:51. EWU_Smith 2 run (Barriere rush), 13:26. EWU_Merritt 1 run (Cleaver kick), 09:42. MONT_Flowers 99 kickoff return (Macias kick), 09:27. EWU_FG...
MONTANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7

WEB_Jones 18 pass from Weisser (Thompson kick), 08:19. WEB_Taufalele 2 fumble return (Thompson kick), 00:42. WEB_MacPherson 5 pass from Weisser (Thompson kick), 11:09. RUSHING_Weber St., Jo. Davis 11-57, Do. McMillan 12-49, Cr. Cooper 5-32, Ky. Weisser 8-27, Ra. Shaheed 1-11, Kr. Jackson 7-6, Da. Bankston 3-6, Ra. Johnson 2-3, Ra. Grimes 1-(minus 15). Cal Poly, Sh. Harper 13-33, Ch. Dunu 9-32, Ze. Centers 2-7, Gi. Woods 1-4, Sa. Stewart 3-2, Ja. Pavitt 9-(minus 47).
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Ari_Green 41 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:45. LAR_Jefferson 14 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :52. Ari_M.Williams 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 10:39. Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 8:44. LAR_FG Gay 22, 3:22. Ari_FG Prater 23, :04. Third Quarter. Ari_FG Prater 55, 10:15. Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 1:14.
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Green Dragons narrowly defeat Sentinels

LAKE PLACID – In a game that had a little of everything, offense, defense, special teams, the Lake Placid Green Dragons defended their home turf against the Evangelical Christian Sentinels 14-13 to improve to 3-3 on the season. “This team has the potential of being special this year and for...
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

A-struck out for Calhoun in the 8th. E_Kiner-Falefa (19). LOB_Cleveland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Ramírez (32), Mercado (11). HR_Chang (9), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Rosario (57), Zimmer (35), Mercado (19), Chang 2 (39). SB_Straw (30), Rosario (13), Zimmer 2 (15). Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Chang, Straw, Hedges 2); Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy