Lethbridge Results Friday September 24th, 2021
1st-$3,002, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.700. Wat Du U Want132311-½1-½1-11-3¼F. Fuentes5.903.802.401.95. I'm All In124523-1½4-hd3-½2-3¾L. Allen3.202.302.80. Missluciejane129444-13-1½4-13-½A. Wright2.802.55. Smiling Bay124632-hd2-½2-14-1¾D. Badaloo31.95. Invisible Dreams129255-25-35-35-3R. Nelson21.40. Some Gave All124166666B. Stewart3.20. Exacta (3-5) paid $16.10; $1 Superfecta (3-5-4-6) paid $145.85;...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
