SCHUYLERVILLE — In a clash of physical defenses that gave up very little Friday night, the Schuylerville football team held on for a 14-7 Class C North victory over Fonda. The Black Horses turned a fumble into a touchdown just before halftime, then got a long interception return from Zach Bowen to open a 14-0 third-quarter lead as they improved to 2-0 in the division, 4-0 overall.