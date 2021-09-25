CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

How You Can Become A Family Historian

sltablet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how you can begin family history research. You will use the information you have collected on your family to begin your research. In this class, you will learn how to do research using a basic genealogical methodology. How to compile information using established genealogy sites, learn some useful features of each site and commonly used software. How to perform the foundation documentation to cite sources. There are two classes every two weeks, both are essential. In this second class of family history research, familiarize yourself with the types of vital records, learn to recognize primary and secondary sources, interpret census data, naturalization and military records. You will see how to avoid common research mistakes and see a variety of simple family tree publications.

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsvillerecord.com

How Creativity and Crafting Can Bring Families Together

(StatePoint) The benefits of family quality time, which include positive impacts on mental health, reduced stress, promoting adaptability and more, are well understood. But the importance of creativity in families is less common knowledge. According to a recent online study conducted by Ipsos, adults who participate in creative activities are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Researching your family can be fun, and good for you

The Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society can help you find out. If you’re curious but don’t know where or how to start looking, the Society can help you out. The group recently held a series of classes to teach the basics of looking for family information. More classes are...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
goodmenproject.com

How You Can Make the Bathroom a More Comfortable Space for Your Family

It’s easy to neglect the bathroom. In some ways, the bathroom is just a convenient place to relieve yourself and wash up. But it’s also an important space of the home where people can seek privacy, find some temporary comfort, and feel better about the house in which they live. If your bathroom is clean, accessible, comfortable, and treated with dignity and respect, it’s going to make your family much happier – and potentially lead to better interpersonal dynamics.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Family Historian#Family History#Genealogy#Software
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS
Investopedia

Divorce When You’re Not Legally Married

A steady decline in divorce rates over the past four decades suggests that marriages are more stable today. Still, at the same time, a record number of people in the U.S. have never been married, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data from the Institute for Family Studies. In 2018 (the most recent data available) 35% of Americans between the ages of 25 and 50 had never tied the knot. In 1970 the share was just 9%. And research shows that marriage rates tend to drop during recessions. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of never-married adults is likely to break new records.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HelloGiggles

8 Ways to Help a Loved One With Anxiety, According to Psychologists

Did you know that according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 40 million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders per year? That's basically the entire population of California, which makes up nearly 20 percent of our country's population. But what exactly is anxiety? When anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
Ashley Broadwater

How You Can Make Your Relationship Healthier

I’m currently in a happy and healthy relationship, but I haven’t always been. Many (or most) of my relationships before had many unhealthy aspects. I remember previous partners breaking my boundaries and me letting them. I remember always wondering if I was doing the right thing and worrying if the other person liked me. I experienced both "breadcrumbing" and "paperclipping," which are dating phenomenons that essentially entail using another person.
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News4Jax.com

How you can achieve a sustainable lifestyle

With the city of Jacksonville putting a pause on recycling pickups, a lot of people will have to change their habits. Reducing your waste from the start and reusing what you have will become even more important.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
ScienceAlert

We Might Be Wrong About How Children Understand The Minds of Others at a Young Age

There's a chance we're overestimating how much children understand about the minds of others – in fact, we might be expecting too much of kids at too young an age. For decades now, psychologists have largely agreed that a human child acquires a 'theory of mind' during preschool. Experiments indicate that by age five, most children will generally understand other people are psychological beings with their own desires, intentions, perceptions, and beliefs, both true and false. Experiments on kids' comprehension of false beliefs in others have been conducted since the 1980s with what's widely known as the Sally-Anne test. In a typical example,...
KIDS
Psych Centra

Why Unloved Daughters May Fall for People with Narcissistic Tendencies

If you felt unloved during childhood, there are many reasons why you might attract partners with narcissistic tendencies in adulthood. Our childhood experiences play a major role in how we navigate life and relationships as adults. Specifically for daughters who felt unloved as a child, they may fall for partners...
RELATIONSHIPS
ScienceAlert

Landmark Vision Experiment in Kids Reveals What We Should Have Seen All Along

It may seem obvious that children who can see better would do better in class. But just because it's obvious doesn't change the harsh truth: In the US alone, over 2 million kids don't have the glasses they need. Now, the largest study of its kind to date provides further evidence of just how different things could be for many of those children. In a landmark experiment involving over 2,000 students from more than 100 public schools in Baltimore, hundreds of children from grades 3 to 7 received free eye examinations and eyeglasses. The 'Vision for Baltimore' study – conducted by researchers from Johns...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy