How You Can Become A Family Historian

Learn how you can begin family history research. You will use the information you have collected on your family to begin your research. In this class, you will learn how to do research using a basic genealogical methodology. How to compile information using established genealogy sites, learn some useful features of each site and commonly used software. How to perform the foundation documentation to cite sources. There are two classes every two weeks, both are essential. In this second class of family history research, familiarize yourself with the types of vital records, learn to recognize primary and secondary sources, interpret census data, naturalization and military records. You will see how to avoid common research mistakes and see a variety of simple family tree publications.