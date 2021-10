BALTIMORE — With apologies to the great Texas troubadour, Robert Earl Keen, the road has gone on forever for the Rangers. Only the losing never seems to end. The Rangers did actually win Sunday, finishing off the road schedule with a 7-4 win over dreadful Baltimore. It forestalled a 100th loss for another day. Well, at least two, since the Rangers don’t play again until Tuesday when they start the season’s final homestand in Arlington.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO