Meet Sarah Jessica Barker

SJB here – aka Sarah Jessica Barker! I am looking for my furever home. I am a 3yr old Chihuahua Blend and weigh about 9 pounds. I think that I would really like a nice quiet home where I can spend my days with you just hanging out at home. I am very sweet and affectionate and LOVE to cuddle. Maybe you would have a fenced backyard where we can wander together and I can sniff all the exciting smells in the yard. I would do best in a home where I was the only pet in the house so that I can have you all to myself and not have to share. I know my forever family is out there, are you looking for me?