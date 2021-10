Smith secured the save Sunday against the Padres after tossing a scoreless inning, walking three while also striking out the side. It was far from a clean inning for the veteran reliever, who only tossed 14 of his 31 pitches for strikes, but he still found a way to limit the damage and shut the door while protecting a slim one-run lead. It wasn't easy, as Smith found himself with one out and the bases loaded, but he struck out both Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim to record his 35th save of the year. He has gone 35-for-41 on save chances this season but has nailed down his last three opportunities, and he has also given up just two earned runs across 10 appearances (10 innings) this month.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO