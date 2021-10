Pagan (4-3) allowed four runs on four hits in just one-third of an inning as he took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Pagan entered to begin the bottom half of the eighth with a three-run cushion and gave it up in the blink of an eye. He allowed three solo home runs to the first four batters he faced to bring the Dodgers back to life and tie the score 9-9. He stayed in to face one more batter and allowed a double to Justin Turner before manager Jayce Tingler had finally seen enough. Turner eventually came around to score as the deciding run on a two-run blast from Corey Seager, handing Pagan a very ugly and disappointing loss. The 30-year-old now has three losses this month and sports a 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB over 62.1 innings this year.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO