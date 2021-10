Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced that Chavez will serve as the team's opening pitcher in a bullpen game Tuesday in Arizona, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Chavez will be filling the rotation spot that previously belonged to Touki Toussaint, who will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday along with all of Atlanta's other relievers, according to Snitker. In his lone other outing as an opener this season back on June 24 against the Reds, Chavez covered 2.1 innings and gave up two runs while striking out three. He's made only two one-inning appearances over the past week, so Chavez should be able to cover 2-to-3 frames Tuesday before giving way to the bullpen.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO