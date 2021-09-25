Greene Valley May Be Out Of Running As Treatment Center
Recent developments suggest the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, which closed in 2017, is no longer a front-runner for consideration for conversion to a regional inpatient drug addiction treatment center. Funds to counties and municipalities from the recently settled Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit may be used to open a facility in northeast Tennessee. Pictured is a residential cottage on the former GVDC campus in Tusculum.www.greenevillesun.com
