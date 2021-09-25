Gospel singer Kelly Price safe after being declared missing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price is safe Friday after police in Georgia said she had been reported missing, according to multiple reports.

Sgt. Wayne Delk, public information officer for the Cobb County Police Department, on Friday told Entertainment Tonight that Price had been reported missing. Her attorney, Monica Ewing, later told E! News that Price was safe and accounted for.

“Kelly had a very dangerous and difficult bout of COVID,” Ewing told E! News. “She went to get some rest after she was discharged from the hospital. She wants to let everyone know she is not in danger. She is safe and focused on her recovery.”

Officials in Cobb County told TMZ that Price was listed as a missing person following a welfare check at her home Sept. 18. The entertainment news site reported that Ewing has reaching out to police to let them know that she was accounted for.

Ewing told NBC News that she didn’t believe that Price was ever actually missing. She said instead that the singer went to “a quiet place and she’s trying to recover.”

“She’s got to rest and start the journey back to health,” Ewing told the news network.

Price, who over her career has earned nine Grammy Award nominations, revealed in a July 29 Instagram post that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I wasn’t feeling so well last night and got up this morning and went to the doctor, got checked out, went to a testing center and it has come back that I have COVID,” she said, adding that she felt very weak and had trouble staying awake.

According to Ewing, she was subsequently hospitalized to undergo treatment for the viral infection and later released.

