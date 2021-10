BOSTON (CBS) – Another Powerball drawing has come and gone without a jackpot winner. But one person in Boston was a big winner Saturday night. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Downtown Convenience on Boylston Street in Boston. Monday’s prize is estimated at $670 million, with a cash option of $474.8 million. It will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was won on June 5. Currently, this is the sixth largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO