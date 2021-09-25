SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Finney County has added 31 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,006 as of Friday, with a decrease to 293 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,757 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 42 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate decreased to 14.5 percent as of Monday.