CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson on track to play vs. New England

By Luke Johnson, The Times-Picayune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 24—It looks like reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. Center Erik McCoy (out, calf) was the only player to carry game status designation on the final injury report Friday, putting defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in line to play Sunday against the Patriots. Both Lattimore and Gardner-Johnson fully participated in Friday's practice.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Patriots#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Carolina Panthers
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints at Patriots Friday injury report: Marshon Lattimore expected to play

The New Orleans Saints just got the best news they could ask for from the player personnel side as Marshon Lattimore and others are without a game designation, signifying their expected availability for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Final injury report of the week, and more good news:...
NFL
mcdonoughvoice.com

First look: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots odds and lines

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (1-1) Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Patriots odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

Marshon Lattimore is inactive for Saints-Panthers with a thumb injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore will not suit up for the Black and Gold against the Panthers today. Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. The newly paid corner had surgery on the thumb. Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring),...
NFL
The Oregonian

New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/26/21)

Two teams going through plenty of changes to begin the year will have to find some answers to outstanding questions in order to get a win. The New England Patriots (1-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-1) square up in this blockbuster Week 3 NFL showdown. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints Injury Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson practices fully Thursday

A trio of injured Saints players appear to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s game at New England. C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Pete Werner (hamstring) and P.J. Williams (back) practiced fully Thursday, according to the official injury report. All three were limited Wednesday. The return of Gardner-Johnson to his starting nickel role after he missed the game last week at Carolina appears likely.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Receive Good News About Marshon Lattimore Before Patriots Game

The first week of the 2021 season was filled with plenty of ups and downs for Marshon Lattimore. He received a lucrative extension from the New Orleans Saints, but he also suffered a chipped bone in his thumb that required surgery. Lattimore was a limited participant in practice last week...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Saints

The New England Patriots return home to begin a two-game stretch against NFC South opponents at Gillette Stadium. Before next week’s showdown against the Tom Brady-led Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots (1-1) first play host to the 1-1 New Orleans Saints. In recent Saints-Patriots matchups, high-scoring affairs...
NFL
audacy.com

Saints Week 3 injury report (Thursday): CJ Gardner-Johnson back 'full' at practice

The Saints' second injury report of the week projected confidence the Saints will get at least one of their injured starters back for this week. Nickel corner CJ Gardner-Johnson was upgraded to a full participant at Thursday's practice after being limited with a knee injury earlier in the week. He went into Week 2 questionable with the same injury but was ruled out before kickoff.
NFL
WLOX

Saints get back to their winning ways at New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It took 26 years, but the Saints finally registered a win in New England. The Black and Gold improved to 2-1 on the season after beating the Patriots, 28-13. The Saints defense had a big hand in grabbing a “W”. P.J. Williams interception and return, eventually...
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Saints will be without 3 coaches against New England

Sep. 24—After playing last week with eight members of their coaching staff absent on account of COVID protocols, the New Orleans Saints will play this week without three coaches: Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, pass rush specialist Brian Young and tight ends coach Dan Roushar. All three missed last week's...
NFL
fox8live.com

Saints 3-point underdogs at New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the positive momentum in Week 1, deteriorated in Week 2 after the Saints suffered a beatdown at the hands of Carolina. Las Vegas took notice of the up-and-down Saints, installing the Black and Gold as 3-point underdogs at New England. The Saints are 1-1 overall,...
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Saints to remain down 3 assistant coaches at New England

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson, defensive assistant Brian Young and offensive assistant Dan Roushar will not attend New Orleans' game at New England on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, the club announced Friday. It will be the second straight missed game for the trio since being among nine coaches...
NFL
Boston Herald

Saints march into New England, outmuscle Patriots 28-13

FOXBORO — The last time the Patriots played at home, they vowed to fix the mistakes that cost them a 1-point decision in their season opener against Miami. The penalties. The turnovers. The fundamental slip-ups in all three phases. All of the football that felt un-Patriot. Two weeks and one...
NFL
fox8live.com

Overtime Podcast #255 - Saints Bounce Back in New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and a smothering defense, the Saints bullied their way to a 28-13 win in New England. On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what new-look Saints that play strong defense and control the clock with their ground game rather than air it out to pile on the points.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy