Saints Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson on track to play vs. New England
Sep. 24—It looks like reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. Center Erik McCoy (out, calf) was the only player to carry game status designation on the final injury report Friday, putting defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in line to play Sunday against the Patriots. Both Lattimore and Gardner-Johnson fully participated in Friday's practice.
