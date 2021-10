General Hospital Spoilers tease Drew Cain (Cameron Matheson) is being held captive by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and it’s beginning to appear as if Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) is also Victor’s captive as well. But what connection is there between Victor and Hayden? Well one possibility is that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has been working with Victor all along. Perhaps Nikolas asked Victor to keep Hayden away from Port Charles.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO