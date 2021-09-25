CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

State discloses virus cases at schools

By Ethan Myers, The Daily Astorian, Ore.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 24—The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than a dozen new coronavirus cases across schools in Clatsop County as classes resumed for the new school year. The weekly outbreak report showed four of the 14 cases were from the Astoria School District. Three of the cases were students — two from Lewis and Clark Elementary School and one from Astor Elementary. The fourth case was a staff member at Astoria Middle School.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#School Principal#Astor Elementary#Astoria Middle School#Knappa High School#Seaside High School
Item

Weekly virus cases, quarantines still falling in Sumter School District schools

Week 5 in Sumter School District saw continued declines in new virus cases and quarantines, and totals again represent new low marks so far for the school year. After recording 125 new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and directing 1,038 students to quarantine in week 4, the district had 81 virus cases and quarantined 718 students in the week ending Friday, according to data released Wednesday.
SUMTER, SC
Panhandle Post

PPHD: 223 more virus cases reported in Panhandle

The Panhandle COVID dashboard continues to be updated to help residents understand and inform the current COVID risk in the area. The Governor has announced the state COVID dashboard will be accessible again starting today. Vaccinations have protection against all known variants, including Delta. For anyone age 12 and older,...
ALLIANCE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cumberland Times-News

Despite declining cases, virus remains threat

KEYSER, W.Va. — Declining case numbers in Mineral County are a good sign, but the end of the latest COVID-19 surge may still be weeks away, health Administrator A. Jay Root said Thursday. During a phone interview, Root said the sharp drop in active cases this week — from 597...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
donalsonvillenews.com

Increase rate of positive virus cases decreases

Seminole County’s full vaccination rate remains low at 41%. Call 229-495-6590 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination. As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc on the country and the region, in particular sectors like southwest Georgia where well less than half of the population has gotten vaccines that have proven to be a deterrent to the virus, health care facilities are again working around the clock to keep up with the influx of patients.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Schools virus report continues to show increase in cases following city’s trend

Interim Superintendent Maria Pontes’ Administration has issued an updated and detailed report concerning COVID-19 and Fall River Public Schools for the week ending September 24th. The data dashboard is as follows:. Total Number of Students (does not include students in out-of-district placements): 10,104. Number of New Positive Students: 38 (11...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Astorian

State reports dozens of new virus cases for county

The Oregon Health Authority reported 85 new coronavirus cases for Clatsop County over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,260 virus cases and 26 deaths as of Monday. The county reported that 62.7% percent of the population — 24,741 — had been fully vaccinated against the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Bluegrass Live

Another Kentucky school worker dies of COVID-19, nearly 50 school workers dead in state from virus

Another Kentucky public school employee died of COVID-19 this past week, bringing the total to at least 49, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The educator’s group Kentucky 120 United has been tracking the deaths of public school workers from pre-K to 12th grade. The most recent victim of the pandemic was Kimberly Williamson, an elementary substitute instructional assistant and substitute custodian in the Pike County schools.
KENTUCKY STATE
The 74

COVID in Texas: Schools See More Cases in 2 Months Than Entire Last School Year

Students in Texas public schools are facing another year upturned by COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, mask mandates are inconsistent and children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated against the virus. Two months into this school year, the number of reported coronavirus cases among students has surpassed the total from the entire […]
TEXAS STATE
ABQJournal

NM sees most virus cases in 8 months

SANTA FE – The number of new COVID-19 infections surged to 1,009 cases in New Mexico on Thursday – the highest one-day total reported by the state in eight months. Hospitalizations for the disease jumped to 336 patients, a 17% increase over the previous day. Thursday’s case total could just...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Contra Costa Herald

Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recovery documentation for domestic air travel

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), on Wednesday, introduced the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, a bill that would require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19. The bill would require the Secretary of Health...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy