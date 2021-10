GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Repairing the infrastructure in Grizzly Flats is a priority after hundreds of homes were destroyed. Crews will be hard at work for a long time, officials say, and staff is relying on many hands to help bring people home. Andy Vicars works for the Grizzly Flats Community Services District. “Basically, I am the only maintenance guy here,” he said. “We’re trying though.” Vicars has the daunting task of assessing infrastructure after the Caldor Fire ripped through his community destroying two-thirds of the homes there. “So we have to flush all the systems out,” he said. They go block by block, flushing out...

GRIZZLY FLATS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO