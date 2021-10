League sources say that the Mavericks explored the trade market for Trey Burke, 28, in the offseason before signing Frank Ntilikina in hopes of clearing a roster spot for Ntilikina’s addition. No trade materialized, so Dallas has 16 guaranteed contracts (if you include Moses Brown’s partially guaranteed deal) and has to shed one before the start of the regular season. Releasing Burke would be a costly move, since he is owed more than $6 million this season and next season, but Dallas is expected to continue to explore trade scenarios to try to address its roster overload.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO