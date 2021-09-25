CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man claimed to be U.S. spy sent to 'take out' Russian spy while pulling gun in Region bar

tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 24—CROWN POINT — A man admitted Wednesday he told patrons in a Schererville bar he was an American spy sent to "take out a Russian spy" before he pulled a gun on a man Jan. 14. Jason L. Kissinger, 47, of Schererville, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Russian#American#Lake Criminal Court
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Surveillance video shows violent altercation in South Carolina jail

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — Never before seen video from the Lancaster County Detention Center shows what led up to chaos behind bars. In the video, you see one man, identified as Cedric Creighton, pacing back and forth in front of one cell as he appears to be talking to someone. Another inmate identified as Troy Moore exits his cell and the two appear to be arguing as other inmates watch.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

Police: Woman Shot By LAPD Officer While Attacking Her Son With Knife

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a 30- year-old woman while she was stabbing her 10-year-old son inside their South Los Angeles home, authorities said Saturday. The boy and woman were taken to hospitals, where both were listed in stable condition, police said Saturday. Officers responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. Friday regarding a woman in her early 30s who had barricaded herself inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street between South Broadway and South Main Street. A police mental evaluation unit was called to the scene and asked the woman to safely surrender, but she refused. “Officers observed through a side window that the suspect was stabbing her son, when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. Officers eventually gained access to the residence and at least one officer shot the woman at approximately 9:28 p.m., police said. The boy, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was also hospitalized in stable condition. The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago Tribune

Victim’s grandson revealed murder plot to therapist, prosecutors say

Using kitchen utensils, a man fatally attacked his grandmother Monday, a day before his 21st birthday, on the Northwest Side, police and prosecutors said on Wednesday. Luis A. Peralta appeared before Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who denied bail during a hearing broadcast on YouTube Wednesday. The woman, Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza, of the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue, was fatally beaten ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy