I would not label myself a religious NBA 2K player, but I certainly dabble in the arts. I’ve always loved the game, and I try to find times throughout the week to just sit back, zone out, and live vicariously through my absolutely jacked MyPlayer. I have also recently thrown MyTeam into the mix. For those who are not familiar, put simply, it’s like building a fantasy team. You acquire player cards or packs by completing challenges, and these players can come from any area throughout NBA history.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO