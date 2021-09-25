CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State discloses virus cases at schools

By Ethan Myers, The Daily Astorian, Ore.
 9 days ago

Sep. 24—The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than a dozen new coronavirus cases across schools in Clatsop County as classes resumed for the new school year. The weekly outbreak report showed four of the 14 cases were from the Astoria School District. Three of the cases were students — two from Lewis and Clark Elementary School and one from Astor Elementary. The fourth case was a staff member at Astoria Middle School.

