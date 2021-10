Sep. 24—DECATUR — A video making the rounds on Facebook shows a 15-year-old student at MacArthur High School being attacked and beaten by a group of other boys. "It was all over social media," said the boy's mother, Veronica Smiley. "That's how I found out exactly what happened. He wasn't even out of the ambulance yet and somebody sent it to me in my inbox and said, 'Is this your son?'"