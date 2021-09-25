Journal Junctions for Sept. 26

(Min. 1.5 receptions per team's number of games) Field goals: Brent Terwilliger, Martinsburg, 2; Hannah Hill, Washington, 2. Tackles (Mininum 4 tackles per number of team's games played): Nolan Meehlieb, Jefferson, 42; Connor Duval, Berkeley Springs, 45; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs, 36; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs, 35; Aydin Fleming, Martinsburg, 34; Justin Lutterodt, Hedgesville, 32; Jacob Barrick, Martinsburg, 30; Kam Shallis, Martinsburg, 29; Bryson Fleming, Jefferson, 29; Roger Forshey, Jefferson, 27; Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, 26; Shawn Lord, Berkeley Springs, 24; Christian Slack, Martinsburg, 24; Brady Wilt, Berkeley Springs, 22; Caysen Lanza, Jefferson, 21; Eric King, Martinsburg, 21; Evan Tewell, Jefferson, 21; Jahon Reis, Jefferson, 20; Sam Stotler, Spring Mills, 19; Isaiah White, Musselman, 19; Kolton Childress, Washington, 18; Jimmy Williams, Washington, 14; Brock Meadows, Washington, 13; Zach Wharton, Washington, 12; C. Crutchley, Washingon, 12; Austin Sharp, Washington, 12; Nuk Houston, Spring Mills, 9; Bodie Ramsbottom, Spring Mills, 8; Alex Eaton, Spring Mills, 8.
