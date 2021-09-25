Gambia's Jammeh pact bombshell: Treachery or reconciliation?

At the first sound of gunfire, Lelise Abdissa leapt into a ditch for cover, only to be crushed by other panicked revellers as Ethiopian troops clashed with protesters during a religious festival five years ago. She awoke hours later in a hospital with a broken arm, but she was lucky: Scores of people died in the October 2016 stampede that marred the celebration of Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos. The carnage, triggered by soldiers using tear gas and live rounds to control anti-government protesters, was a major flashpoint in the years-long movement that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's first Oromo ruler, to power. But with Abiy now set to be sworn in for a new five-year term, the enthusiasm surrounding his appointment has long faded for some Oromos.

SOCIETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO