Politics

Gambia's Jammeh pact bombshell: Treachery or reconciliation?

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our series of letters from African journalists, Sierra Leonean-Gambian writer Ade Daramy considers the fallout of an unlikely alliance. It is an oft-quoted maxim that politics makes strange bedfellows. Can you imagine US President Joe Biden forming an alliance with the Republican Party of Donald Trump?. Well, something akin...

www.bbc.com

IBTimes

Gambia Delays Report On Ex-dictator Jammeh

The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said. A panel called the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had been scheduled to ceremonially hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adama Barrow
The Independent

Tunsians march to support president's usurpation of power

Thousands of Tunisians attended demonstrations in Tunis and other cities this weekend in a show of support for President Kais Saied’s recent consolidation of power — a move that his critics have dubbed a coup.Thousands stood on Tunis’ central thoroughfare Sunday waving the nation’s crimson flag demanding tough action against corruption, and chanting “The people want the dissolution of parliament!” One demonstrator wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “We are Kais Saied." Another held a sign that read “You are not alone Mr. President, we are with you."On July 25, following nationwide anti-government protests, Saied abruptly dismissed his prime minister,...
PROTESTS
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
AFP

Duterte rival Philippines VP to decide soon on presidential bid

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo will decide this week if she will run for president, her spokesman said Sunday, after her arch-rival and incumbent Rodrigo Duterte declared he was retiring from politics. Robredo, a vocal critic of Duterte's controversial drug war, would likely be the only opposition candidate in a crowded field in the May 2022 elections. Her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez told AFP she has not yet accepted the opposition coalition's nomination, and will announce her decision before the filing deadline on October 8. Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, had declared in August he would run for the vice presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'Back to square zero': Ethiopia's Oromos rebuke Abiy at festival

At the first sound of gunfire, Lelise Abdissa leapt into a ditch for cover, only to be crushed by other panicked revellers as Ethiopian troops clashed with protesters during a religious festival five years ago. She awoke hours later in a hospital with a broken arm, but she was lucky: Scores of people died in the October 2016 stampede that marred the celebration of Irreecha, a thanksgiving festival for Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos. The carnage, triggered by soldiers using tear gas and live rounds to control anti-government protesters, was a major flashpoint in the years-long movement that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's first Oromo ruler, to power. But with Abiy now set to be sworn in for a new five-year term, the enthusiasm surrounding his appointment has long faded for some Oromos.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Pope, faith leaders sign joint climate appeal before summit

Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.“We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children,” said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to the head of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma For the religious leaders, care for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for...
RELIGION
WSAV News 3

Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists […]
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Pandora Papers: Tory donor Mohamed Amersi involved in telecoms corruption scandal

A prominent Tory donor who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals, a BBC investigation has discovered. Mohamed Amersi has given nearly £525,000 to the party since 2018. Leaked documents reveal how he worked on a series of controversial deals for a...
WORLD
AFP

Abbas receives Israeli delegation at Ramallah: agency

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas met an Israeli government delegation in Ramallah Sunday evening, the second meeting between the two sides in a month, said sources on both sides. Abbas received Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Freij and deputy Michal Rozin, all from the left-wing Meretz party, part of the ruling coalition. "The president underlined the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and global peace conforming to international resolutions," the territory's official news agency WAFA reported. Abbas also stressed the need to put an end to the settlements, and to end the expulsion of Palestinian families from different parts of East Jerusalem, WAFA added.
MIDDLE EAST
Politics
Place
Africa
The Independent

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis.The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar's military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed...
POLITICS
BBC

Fumio Kishida: Japan's new prime minister takes office

Fumio Kishida has formally taken office as Japan's new prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who resigned after just one year in office. Mr Kishida, 64, won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week. He will face a range of tough issues, including post-pandemic economic recovery...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory donors 'vetted in the normal way' - PM

Do you have any questions about the Pandora Papers?. There's no doubt this is a complicated story. Do you have questions about the papers, what the leak all means, how it was investigated, and how it might impact you?. Ask your questions by clicking the link at the top of...
ECONOMY
BBC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: India town tense after eight die in farmers' protests

Security has been tightened in a northern Indian town after eight people, including four protesting farmers, died on Sunday. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh state during a protest against agricultural reforms. Photos and videos on social media showed vehicles set on fire as people lay...
SOCIETY
BBC

Covid-19: India to pay $674 compensation for every death

India's top court has approved the government's decision to pay 50,000 rupees ($674; £498) as compensation for every death due to Covid-19. The Supreme Court's order followed a petition by lawyers seeking compensation under India's disaster management laws. India has officially recorded more than 447,000 Covid-19 deaths so far. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

