Dana White reacts to Jon Jones arrest: ‘This guy’s got a lot of demons’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is not surprised by former champion Jon Jones’ recent arrest. Jones, who was brought in by police Friday morning in Las Vegas for misdemeanor battery domestic violence, as well as injuring and tampering with a vehicle, was in town for a Hall of Fame fight induction. White and Jones haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the past year amidst ongoing contract negotiations so this weekend could have been a kumbaya moment.www.mmamania.com
Comments / 8