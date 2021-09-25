Dana White reacts to Jon Jones arrest: ‘This guy’s got a lot of demons’

An official inmate report from the Clark County Detention Center has been released in accordance with Friday’s arrest of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones, who traveled to Las Vegas this week for an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, was arrested early Friday morning for alleged battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. A bail of $8,000 has been set for the former UFC champion, who will appear in front of a judge early Saturday morning following a 12-hour hold.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO