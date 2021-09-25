CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New SLO County COVID-19 testing site opening in Morro Bay

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
 9 days ago
MORRO BAY, Calif. - A new, no-cost COVID-19 testing site will open in San Luis Obispo County on Monday.

Public Health said the site will be located in Morro Bay at the Veterans Memorial Building at 209 Surf Street.

It is set to open at 9 a.m. Monday.

“No priority is more important right now than slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo
County, and we have the collective power to help stop it through testing and vaccinating,” said Dr.
Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Community members who live in and near Morro Bay can
now schedule a safe and confidential test at our free COVID-19 testing clinic.”

While walk-ins will be accepted, local health officials strongly encourage community members to make an appointment at www.emergencyslo.org/testing due to an increased demand for testing.

They said testing demands tend to be highest on Mondays and decrease through the week.

The new Morro Bay testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with breaks from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other places you can get tested for COVID-19 in SLO County include:

  • San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall - 801 Grand Avenue
    Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Grover Beach - 1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A
    Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Paso Robles Train Station - 800 Pine Street
    Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who have health insurance will need to provide their information when registering for an appointment, however, no co-pay is required. Those without medical insurance will not be charged.

The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903.

