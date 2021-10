On Sept 12, Dodgers’ star pitcher Max Scherzer became the 19th player to reach 3,000 strikeouts. He joins players like Nolan Ryan, Pedro Martinez, and Justin Verlander. Most people say that Scherzer will be a future Hall of Famer and with him achieving this milestone helps the argument a lot. Scherzer has been a huge part in the Dodgers recent success now being 6-0 since joining them in July. Going into Sunday’s game Scherzer had a 1.05 ERA (Earned Run Average) which is very impressive for a starting pitcher. He will most likely get a pretty big contract next season when he becomes a free agent. Whether that be with the Dodgers or with another team is still unknown to everyone.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO