CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Bauer Et Al “Blue” Hydrogen LCA Paper Isn’t Useful In The Real World (Part 1 of 2)

By Michael Barnard
CleanTechnica
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hydrogen hype is ramping up again, this time very clearly due to the fossil fuel industry putting its very large, well-funded thumb on the scales of public perception and policy-making, a pair of academic papers on the climate merits of “blue” hydrogen have been published recently. The first was by Howarth and Jacobson, and found that “blue” hydrogen had full lifecycle emissions that made it a non-starter as a climate solution. The second, by a host of authors — 16 of them, which is an unusually large number for an academic paper in this field, and more in keeping with a pile-on letter with signatories — finds that “blue” hydrogen can be a good low-carbon addition to the solution set.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Howarth/Jacobson “Blue” Hydrogen Assessment Stronger Than Bauer Et Al’s (Part 1 of 2)

As hydrogen hype continues to mount, two papers were published recently on the climate impacts of “blue” hydrogen — that is, hydrogen from natural gas with the addition of carbon capture and sequestration. I assessed the second, by Bauer et al, in a pair of articles, mostly looking at their underlying assumptions and conclusions, both of which I found to be challenging. As I wrote, it appeared to have been in the works for a while and rushed to pre-publication, possibly with additional signatories who felt compelled to climb on, in response to the first paper, one by Mark Z. Jacobson and Robert Howarth.
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

Carbon Capture’s Other Dirty Secret: Nowhere To Put It (Part 2 of 2)

In Part 1 of this assessment, we saw that the magnitude of CO2 emissions were vastly larger than the largest and best sequestration facilities built to date, and further, that the majority were actually enhanced oil recovery facilities with significant net CO2 emissions end to end. We also saw that there’s significant competition for underground voids suitable to store gases that just want to escape. So much for problems one through three. In Part 2 we cover another geological issue, a basic physics problem with this entire scheme, an environmental problem and, of course, the reality about who is footing the bill. That’s problems 4 through 7.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Lca#Et Al#Cornell
CleanTechnica

Tesla Granted Patent For Neural Networks To Self Improve (Detect Its Own Errors)

Tesla was granted another patent yesterday. This time, it seems that Tesla has perfected the art of creating neural networks (NN) that understand “self-improvement.” The patent, titled, System and method for handling errors in a vehicle neural network processor, describes a process where neural networks can detect errors associated with the execution of said NN. It can receive an error report from the error detectors and is then able to signal that a pending result of the NN is tainted — all without terminating the expectation of the NN.
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

How Many Solar Panels Could Power The World?

The YouTube channel “Corridor Crew” has shared an awesome video demonstrating just how many solar panels it would take to power the world. The video starts off with the host showing us a future time, 2100, and what it would be like if the world successfully transitioned to sustainability and there were no more climate change impacts. Then, he switched it up on us and showed us the reverse. Revealing the greenscreen, he then pointed out that we are at that critical point in time where we choose which future we truly want and asked the question, just how many solar panels could power the world?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Insider Roundtable Following Tesla Shareholder Meeting

If you’re big Tesla fans like us, you might already know Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting is coming up on October 7th. The meeting typically reveals many announcements for the year ahead in Tesla land. Several proposals impacting stockholders will also be discussed and voted upon, including whether or not to re-elect some directors of the board.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
CleanTechnica

Correlated Electrons “Tango” in a Perovskite Oxide at the Extreme Quantum Limit

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory . A team led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has found a rare quantum material in which electrons move in coordinated ways, essentially “dancing.” Straining the material creates an electronic band structure that sets the stage for exotic, more tightly correlated behavior — akin to tangoing — among Dirac electrons, which are especially mobile electric charge carriers that may someday enable faster transistors. The results are published in the journal Science Advances.
CHEMISTRY
CleanTechnica

Breakthrough Research Makes Battery Recycling More Economical

Lithium-ion batteries are the engines of our technological present and future. They power portable electronics, such as smartphones and laptops and electric vehicles (EVs), which are growing in popularity. But the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries, especially in automobiles, has outpaced the technology to recycle them. Now, scientists at the ReCell Center — the nation’s first advanced battery recycling research and development center, headquartered at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory — have made a pivotal discovery that removes one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of making recycling lithium-ion batteries economically viable.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy