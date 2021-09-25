CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

King’s Fork defense outshines Western Branch in Southeastern District win

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uR91v_0c7UtYWc00
King's Fork Bulldogs

During the week, Western Branch’s defense received plenty of attention following a third straight shutout.

But King’s Fork’s defense seized the spotlight with a 17-3 win over the No. 12 Bruins (4-1) on Friday at Western Branch. The No. 7 Bulldogs (3-0) held the Bruins to just 91 total yards.

“Everybody was against us,” senior defensive end Kyree Moyston said. “Everybody’s always against the Suffolk teams but, you know, we came out here and tried to ball and do our best.”

Moyston, a Virginia Tech commit, teamed with fellow edge rusher Tavias Higgs to constantly harass the Bruins’ backfield with 12 negative-yardage plays and many more hurries as quarterback Taquan Trotman completed only 7 of 25 passes for 58 yards.

“We get to it every day at practice,” Moyston said. “I’ve been working with Higgs since my freshman year and it’s love for him. It’s love for everybody on the D-line.”

The defensive aggression proved overwhelming, so much so that the Bulldogs actually ended with more penalty yards (130) than the Bruins had offensively.

“Our defense, they’re a close-knit group,” King’s Fork coach Anthony Joffrion said, having encouraged the Bulldogs to “just keep playing fast, keep playing aggressive. I can’t really yell at kids for getting personal fouls because at the end of the day, that’s gonna make the kids play slow.”

Speed was apparent on both sides of the ball as freshman running back JaVon Ford finished with 93 yards on 17 carries against the vaunted Western Branch defense.

“I’m gonna be honest: JaVon Ford is gonna be one of the best running backs to come through here,” Joffrion said. “He’s on pace to run for 1,000 yards. He’s special, man. More importantly he’s a great kid. To be a ninth grader, he’s very mature and he answers the call when we challenge him.”

Ford paved the way for the Bulldogs’ first scoring drive that QB Cameron Butler capped with a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Jason Cole added a 1-yard score in the third quarter to make it 14-0 before the teams exchanged field goals.

Through three games, Joffrion is most proud of the camaraderie he’s witnessed among the team. It’s been the key to staying unbeaten.

“Last week we were up 42-0 at Great Bridge, and with 30 seconds left in the game, our backup center snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head (for a safety),” Joffrion said. “None of the kids blamed the kid for snapping the ball over his head. Nobody did. That’s when I knew we had a really good team because we’re not gonna point the finger. We’re gonna stay together no matter what.”

Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Getting Personal#American Football#Western Branch#King S Fork
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginian-Pilot

Western Branch’s defense wants to secure place among program’s elite units. The Bruins are off to a strong start.

Western Branch has had some great defenses over the years, and this year’s unit hopes to be mentioned among some of those. Through four games, the Bruins have allowed just 14 points and posted three consecutive shutouts for the first time since 1980. The last time Western Branch had four shutouts in an entire season was 2004. The Bruins have forced 14 turnovers and allowed less than 500 yards, ...
FOOTBALL
Boston Herald

Reading’s defense steps up in win over Danvers

DANVERS — After winning on offense its first two weeks, Reading showed it can also impress on defense. Leading by four with just over a minute to go and Danvers flirting with the go-ahead score, Brendan Lindmark stepped in front of a Travis Voisine pass for a game-sealing interception as No. 9 Reading grinded out a 14-10 win over 18th-ranked Danvers on Friday night at Danvers High School.
DANVERS, MA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy