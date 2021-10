No. 2 Lions build a 21-0 lead and cruise past the No. 6 Apollos in a battle of unbeatens.In a sense, the second-ranked West Linn Lions were messengers on Friday, Sept. 17, when they rolled to a 28-14 non-league football win over No. 6 Sunset at Sunset High School. The West Linn seniors from last season, who led the team to a 6-0 record and staked a claim to the unofficial Class 6A state title, wanted this year's Lions to deliver a message to the Apollos, who also were perfect in the spring and made their own case for statewide...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO