Commerce, TX

Reports: Texas A&M-Commerce to leave Lone Star Conference for Southland Conference

By From staff reports
Greenville Herald-Banner
 9 days ago

A couple of news sources are reporting that the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will be leaving the Lone Star Conference in athletics to join the Southland Conference. A&M-Commerce, which is a charter member of the LSC, announced two public events on Tuesday "related to a special announcement which will have significant impact on the institution and its intercollegiate athletics program."

www.heraldbanner.com

