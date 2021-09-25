Reports: Texas A&M-Commerce to leave Lone Star Conference for Southland Conference
A couple of news sources are reporting that the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will be leaving the Lone Star Conference in athletics to join the Southland Conference. A&M-Commerce, which is a charter member of the LSC, announced two public events on Tuesday "related to a special announcement which will have significant impact on the institution and its intercollegiate athletics program."www.heraldbanner.com
